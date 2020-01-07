'Ellen's Game of Games': Can YOU Guess This 'See Ya Later, Alligator' Answer? (VIDEO)

If you're a regular viewer to NBC's Ellen's Game of Games, some of the games that the contestants try to win so they can potentially win the $100,000 cash prize can be trickier than expected.

Case in point, Tuesday's new episode of the prime time game show, which features supermodel/television personality Chrissy Teigen and comedian and Insecure star, Amanda Seales. While the ladies get in on the fun with host Ellen DeGeneres, it's a seemingly simple game of "See Ya Later, Alligator" that isn't so simple for some stumped contestants.

The game, which presents picture clues (aka pictograms) that, when put together, leads to a winning sentence, is dastardly tough for three remaining contestants (one has already been evacuated from the lineup) even when they figure out that part of the cryptic sentence includes DeGeneres's announcer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, as well as a very popular NBC drama.

Watch the clip above and see if you can figure out the correct answer (you'll have to watch the episode to find out if you're right or not!). Good luck!

Ellen's Game of Games, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC