The Soaps Celebrate Christmas! What's in Store for 'DAYS,' 'Y&R' & 'General Hospital'

Most wonderful time of the year…or blue Christmas? In the world of daytime drama, you get both!

While CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful has no special episode this year, the other soaps unwrapped a few holiday storylines for us.

Check your local listings, then check out these major developments:

General Hospital (Monday, December 23, ABC)

Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) isn't feeling the spirit of the season…until he has an epiphany.

"We wonder if he'll change his tune," teases exec producer Frank Valentini. (We don't!) Since Valentini promises "happy tears and sad tears," what happens in Port Charles to cause the latter? "Christmas will bring the disintegration of two major couples," he reveals.

Days of Our Lives (Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24–25, NBC)

A Salem twofer! Due to the recent time-jump a year ahead, Days covers the current holiday and flashes back to last year. Don't worry, the traditional hanging of the ornaments on the Horton tree hasn't gone anywhere. In the heartache department, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) feels helpless as her love, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), sits on death row, wrongly accused of murder.

"Don't be surprised if they find a way to make the best of the situation with a little help from their friends," head writer Ron Carlivati hints.

The Young and the Restless (Wednesday, December 25, CBS)

Fan favorites come home to Genoa City. First up: an Abbott family reunion as Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) welcomes mom Ashley Abbott (returnee Eileen Davidson). And an unexpected delivery shows up for power couple Victor and Nikki Newman (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott).

It's not an iPhone 11 but, explains co–exec producer/head writer Josh Griffith, something that will reveal "the true meaning of Christmas."