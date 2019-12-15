'The Ornament of the World' Explores Faith, Tolerance, Fear & Exclusion in Medieval Spain

The Ornament of the World explores a story from the past that is especially relevant today: a remarkable time in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians, and Jews forged a common cultural identity that frequently transcended their religious differences. The film premieres Tuesday, December 17 on PBS.

From 711, when Muslim armies swept across the Mediterranean, until 1492, when Christian power was consolidated under King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, the era lasted almost 800 years.

During this period, known as La Convivencia, the intermingling of these three groups led to a vibrant shared culture of arts, architecture, science, music, and letters, raising Spain to dazzling heights of glory and power.

A fascinating journey through the cities at the center of the story, Cordoba, Seville, Toledo, and Granada, the film reveals what made this rare and fruitful collaboration possible, and what ultimately tore it apart.

The Ornament of the World explores the complexities and contradictions of this misunderstood era through a series of portraits of major figures.

With stories as unexpected as they are riveting, they include Jewish and Christian thinkers writing in Arabic; Muslim conquerors building empires where Judaism and Christianity flourish; and a variety of poets, philosophers and religious leaders who helped define our ideas about religion, philosophy and human nature, asking questions that we continue to ask today.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Ornament of the World, Premiere, Tuesday, December 17, 8/7c, PBS (Check your local listings)