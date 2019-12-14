PBS & BYUtv Air 'Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir' With Kristin Chenoweth

This year, the beloved holiday special features Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth. A 60-minute version of the music program will premiere Monday, December 16 on PBS. The 90-minute version will air on BYUtv Thursday, December 19.

“There were exactly three programs I watched on TV growing up: The Tabernacle Choir holiday specials, Miss America and the Tony Awards,” said Chenoweth.

“This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine ... I have been so fortunate to perform in a lot of amazing places, but this is a Top 3 moment for me in my career and something I will never forget.”

Chenoweth joins a 600-person strong cast composed of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square for a night of Christmas celebration through music, dance and storytelling.

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Monday, December 16, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth (Extended Version), Thursday, December 19, 7/8c, BYUtv