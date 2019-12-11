TCM Celebrates the 80th Anniversary of 'Gone With the Wind'

TCM will air the Oscar-winning Civil War epic on Friday, December 13, followed by the 1988 documentary The Making of a Legend: Gone With the Wind.

Gone With the Wind made its world premiere in Atlanta on December 15, 1939. Here we are 80 years later and still looking forward to enjoying the timeless classic.

At the conclusion of the movie airing, Christopher Plummer hosts the documentary, which traces producer David O. Selznick's battle to make one of the most popular movies of all time.

Gone With the Wind, Friday, December 13, 8/7c, TCM

The Making of a Legend: Gone With the Wind, Friday, December 13, 12a/11c, TCM