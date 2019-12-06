Are Andy & Renée Trying to Lure Kristen & David to the Dark Side on 'Evil'?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 9 of Evil, "Exorcism Part 2."]

Could that mysterious, creepy, screeching cat be trying to warn Kristen (Katja Herbers) of danger to come on Evil? Or could it already be in her home?

Kristen's husband, Andy (Patrick Brammall), returned early from climbing in Episode 8, "2 Fathers," both to surprise his family and to make it to Laura's next doctor's appointment — or at least that's what he's claimed. But can we trust him? That seems to be the question for anyone new in the lives of Kristen, David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi). After all, Leland (Michael Emerson) is still out there and has to be doing more than trying to recruit people he finds by searching "angry incel videos" online.

And that may be where Andy and Renée (Renée Elise Goldsberry) come into play, considering the timing of their reappearances in Kristen and David's lives. Are Andy and Renée trying to lure Kristen and David to the dark side and away from the fight against evil (Leland)? Or can we at least trust one of them?

After all, it seems that Andy may be on the side of "good." He did go into the VR game and, despite Rose390's attempt to stop them, help his daughters say "goodbye." Might he be a force of good that could help Kristen, David, and Ben? And since his return, he's been a good father and husband. He wants to be there for his daughter's doctor's appointment, and he offers to be the one to stay home and be the parent while Kristen goes climbing in the spring. But could that be an attempt to send her away so she can't stop whatever Leland has planned?

There has been a spark between Kristen and David, and she notably only refers to him as her "coworker" to her husband, but she does seem to be happy to have Andy home. As Herbers told TV Insider before the season, "they're very supportive of each other. ... You don't have four children with somebody if there's not a lot of good stuff there."

Still, Andy has been gone these past few months — the longest he ever has been, according to his kids — and he just so happens to return now? And while agreeing to keep the fact that Sheryl (Christine Lahti) was with her boyfriend in Kristen's office may just be an attempt to keep things civil between two people who clearly don't get along (Lahti has said her character considers him "a deadbeat"), he is still lying to his wife.

And, of course, there's the cat to consider. First of all, it somehow found its way into the Bouchards' home and dug David's sweater out from under a pile of clothes in the laundry basket. And considering all the noise it's been making, it could very well be trying to warn Kristen of something. Is it just a coincidence this happened after Andy came home?

While Renée was right that it "sounds like a demon," that doesn't necessarily mean it's on the side of evil. After all, we don't know if we can trust her. She not only admitted to having a crush on David in the past, but she also is waiting in the priest-in-training's room to seduce him at the end of "Exorcism Part 2."

"I'm not leaving here until you touch me," she says from her chair. Rather than go to the prayer group he's supposed to be leading, he sits on his bed, staring at her and ... we'll have to wait and see what happens next.

Whatever's going on, one thing's for certain: there's more than meets the eye with both Andy and Renée.

