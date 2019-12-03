Will Shaun Break Up With Carly for Lea on 'The Good Doctor'? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 10 of The Good Doctor, "Friends and Family."]

In the fall finale of The Good Doctor, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) reunited with his parents after receiving news his father was dying. And while Aaron (Richard Schiff) assumed he wanted to bring his girlfriend Carly (Jasika Nicole) when he said he was bringing a friend, Shaun asked Lea (Paige Spara) to join them.

Furthermore, he initially wasn't planning on telling Carly where he was going, why, and with whom. "She won't worry," he said. "She knows I don't like my dad, so I won't be sad when he dies." Aaron and Lea both pushed him to tell Carly he'll miss her (even though he said she'd know). Before they headed for the airport, he took out his phone, but we didn't see him make a call or send a text.

And so it was his best friend, not his girlfriend, at his side for this tough time as he confronted his father (which didn't go well). Then, after his father's death, it was Lea who comforted him — and he not only let her hold him, he also held her back. (Watch the clip below.)

This came just after he struggled with intimacy with Carly and with letting her hold him, and the differences in the two moments were glaring.

Shaun acknowledges just that in the promo for the ABC drama's January return. "Lying in bed with her, it felt different than it does with Carly," he admits to Aaron. (But will he talk to Lea about it as well? She does ask if he wants to talk about the night before, but we don't know yet if he will.)

"Is there anything going on with Lea that you're not telling me?" Carly asks Shaun, and she's not the only one noticing that something may have changed. "Is this your weird way of breaking up with Carly to get with Lea?" Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) wants to know.

We'll have to wait and see just where this all takes things between Shaun and Carly and Shaun and Lea when The Good Doctor returns.

