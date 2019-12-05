Eddie Griffin Returns to Showtime for Stand-Up Special 'E-Niggma'
Eliot Xavier/SHOWTIME
Veteran entertainer Eddie Griffin is back for his third Showtime comedy special, premiering on Friday, December 6.
The hour-long special, Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma, was filmed at the restored, historic landmark Sahara Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Griffin’s unapologetic storytelling canvasses his 30-plus year comedy career and offers an intimate glimpse into the 10th year of his nightly Las Vegas residency, The Eddie Griffin Experience.
Through his quick wit and a fiery rhetoric, Griffin flexes his perspective on a number of personal family situations and real-world issues while teaching sociopolitical and hypothetical history lessons along the way.
Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma, Premiere, Friday, December 6, 11/10c, Showtime