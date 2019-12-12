NBC Holiday Schedule 2019: The Full Lineup Through New Year's Day

NBC has scheduled their festive programming for the holiday season, all the way through to New Year's Day with The Tournament of Roses Parade. These seasonal programs range from cherished traditions to telecast premieres and everything in between.

See below for the full list of holiday specials and series December 2 through January 1:

Making It

Monday, Dec. 2 at 10/9c (also Dec. 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 at 10/9C and 9-11 p.m. on Dec. 11 at 9/8/C)

Emmy Award nominees Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host a craft-worthy and comedy-filled new eight-episode season.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8/7c

The iconic 1966 cartoon features the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8:30/7:30c

New animated special features the return of Jay Baruchel as the voice of Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Craig Ferguson as Gobber and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs.

87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8/7c

For eight decades the tree lighting ceremony has been one of the iconic New York City holiday moments, with thousands on hand and millions watching across the country.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9/8c

Santa brings the laughs as SNL goes into the time capsule for two hours of Christmas-themed sketches.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8/7c

Get ready to bring your tissues as unsuspecting people are given life-changing gifts from Ellen DeGeneres.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10/9c

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his newly released holiday album A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition.

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8:30/7:30c

Now that the Bergens’ one holiday is gone — and the Trolls don’t have to worry about being eaten by their neighbors — Poppy, the eternally optimistic Troll queen, has made it her mission to bring a new day of celebration to Bergen Town.

Holidays with the Houghs

Monday, Dec. 16 at 10/9c

Derek and Julianne Hough will perform in show-stopping musical and dance performances. The duo’s friendly sibling rivalry will be on full display as they compete in putting their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones for seasons to come.

The 2020 Miss America Competition

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8/7c

The competition follows 51 compelling candidates as they compete for life-changing scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education. The show will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas is a modern take on the traditional Christmas specials that we all grew up with and love. Featuring musical performances and fun, holiday sketches, this one-hour primetime special will capture Stefani’s infectious spirit and iconic style. It will take her accessible joie de vivre and the love in her heart and share it with audiences around the country.

Global Citizens Prize

Friday, Dec. 20 at 8/7c

Hosted by EGOT winner John Legend, this inaugural award ceremony, which will feature special musical collaborations, will celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and present notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

Christmas Eve Mass

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 11:30/10:30c

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Movie)

Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8:30/7:30c

For a second year in a row, this popular Jim Carrey film was the season’s #1 theatrical movie aired on the Big 4 networks.

Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 9/8c

“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” is based on the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton’s remarkable upbringing. This once-in-a-lifetime movie special takes place inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith, and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Parton who she is today.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Friday, Dec. 27 at 8/7c

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” is the next chapter in the life of young Dolly Parton. The film delivers Christmas joy and peril as an unexpected blizzard threatens the Parton family, while at the same time Dolly’s father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his loving wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her. Meanwhile, an important person in little Dolly’s life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.

A Toast to 2019!

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c

The highlights and newsmakers of 2019 are brought to the fore in this year-end review.

NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10/9c

Live from Times Square in the heart of New York, the most famous live New Year’s Eve party in America will be a spectacular celebration to wrap up 2019 with show-stopping celebrity guests, unforgettable musical performances and, of course, the heart-pounding, iconic ball drop.

131st Annual Tournament of Roses Parade

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 11:30/10:30C/8:30PT

The New Year’s Day tradition continues as marching bands and beautifully crafted floats stroll down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Calif.