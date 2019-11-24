Everything to Watch on NBC This 2019 Thanksgiving Week

Here is the full slate of family entertaining programs, featuring beloved holiday traditions, musical celebrations, and fun!

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry

Tuesday, November 26, 9-11 PM ET/PT

Country music legend Dolly Parton returns to NBC and will perform at one of the most iconic stages in the world. It will feature new interviews as well as a performance from Parton on the Opry stage where she’ll deliver some of her biggest hits in front of a live audience. In addition, her superstar friends – Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., and others – will also be on board to celebrate Parton’s career and perform.

Ellen’s Game of Games

Wednesday, November 27, 8-9 PM ET/PT

A special edition of the fun-filled series promises to bring more laughter and unpredictable twists, with fun games and surprises. Contestants will play “Dizzy Dash,” “Son Of A One Eyed Monster,” “You Bet Your Wife” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs.”

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

Wednesday, November 27, 9-11 PM ET/PT

Many of the Thanksgiving-themed sketches over the course of SNL’s illustrious 44-season history will delight audiences.

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, November 28, 9 AM ET/PT (Repeat at 2 PM)

Broadway’s best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy’s famed flagship with special performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square. Then the holiday season will begin with the march of Macy's Parade including giant floats, character balloons and bands.

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Thursday, November 28, 12-2 PM ET/PT (Repeat Friday, November 29 at 8 PM)

Man’s best friend gets the spotlight as 193 breeds will compete for Best In Show in the family-favorite canine competition hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Saturday, November 30, 8-11 PM ET/PT (Repeat December 24 at 8 PM)

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a rewatching of the classic 1946 film, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. In It’s a Wonderful Life, Stewart stars as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing savings and loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel intervenes and allows him to see what his small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world.