'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Can AJ & Conrad Save Jessica After the Crash? (VIDEO)

One of Chastain's own is in critical condition in Tuesday's episode of The Resident.

And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the moment Jessica (Jessica Miesel) is brought into the ER following a car accident.

At the end of "Nurses' Day," Jessica drove home following back-to-back-to-back surgeries (blame Red Rock) and fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into a tree. And at least an hour after that, paramedics rush her into the hospital (without knowing how long she was out there before they found her).

Devon (Manish Datal) is the first to meet her on the gurney, with Feldman (Tasso Feldman), AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) quickly following. Feldman refuses to leave his girlfriend's side, but Devon forces him out of the room — after things take a very bad turn. Watch the clip below.

"You're definitely going to see everyone come together because everyone has a special relationship with Jessica, but they also understand that the reason she got into the accident is because of Red Rock's procedures and mishandling of overworking the staff," Warner told TV Insider. "Jessica is family."

In "Woman Down," disagreements over how to best handle Jessica's care put Cain (Morris Chestnut) at odds with the rest of the doctors. Also, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) gets an unexpected response when he voices concerns about the nursing shortage that Nic (Emily VanCamp) brought to his attention. Plus, Conrad shares data about Hemopleatin and Kyle (Corbin Bernsen) starts volunteering at Chastain.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox