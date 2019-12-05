Is the New Mayor Friend or Foe to the Reagans on 'Blue Bloods'?

NYC police honcho Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is usually fending off mayors who advocate less policing. He faces a different animal, though, in Mayor-Elect Peter Chase (Nip/Tuck's Dylan Walsh, now recurring).

The socially liberal but fiscally conservative billionaire businessman, says Blue Bloods exec producer Kevin Wade, "pushes Frank in a direction that you might call 'Be careful what you wish for.'"

We've already seen Chase slyly coax Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) toward a run for DA, so how will he and Frank mesh?

"He wants to do everything Frank's always wanted — bring back 'stop-and-frisk,' build more shelters, and get the homeless off the street," Walsh says, "but there are subtle conflicts."

Breaking Bread With the Reagans: Inside the 'Blue Bloods' Sunday Dinners 'The Reagans are close, and so are we,' says Tom Selleck, as he and the cast give behind-the-scenes secrets about the weekly meal.

The two first met in the November 22 episode, and by hour's end, the new official reminded Frank that he is the PC's boss and will bring his own people into the department if necessary.

Walsh predicts a "fun dynamic" between the two alpha males. "The mayor is shorter than Frank [5'10" vs. 6'4"], but he has more power and he won by a huge margin. My sense is that he has good intentions. He's a fixer."

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS