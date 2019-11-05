Rural Family Meets Pop Culture in New TLC Series 'Welcome to Plathville'

The nine flaxen-haired children in the Plath family have never had a soda, don’t know who Spider-Man or Tom Brady is and have never watched TV, living remotely in rural Georgia with their “follow their own rules” parents Kim and Barry Plath. Welcome to Plathville, premieres Tuesday, November 5 on TLC.

Kim and Barry have built a dream life on a 55-acre farm in southern Georgia for their children, ages 6 to 21.

The Plath kids have grown up running free and barefoot, climbing trees, catching bugs and finding the most creative ways to have fun together without the influence of social media and the outside world.

According to their parents, they are more connected to each other and real-life than the average kid raised on television and mobile devices.

Kim and Barry created this protected environment to shield their children from the chaos of the modern world and to instill the traditional values they hold so dear, especially regarding hard work, charitable morals and family roles.

But recent changes to the family dynamic have challenged the Plath’s preservation of their conservative lifestyle in today’s modern world.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Welcome to Plathville, Premiere, Tuesday, November 5, 10/9c, TLC