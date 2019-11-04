Celebrities Share Encounters With the Paranormal in 'Famously Afraid'

Hollywood is no stranger to stories of the unexplained being played out on the big screen. But behind the scenes, some celebrities experience encounters with the unknown that are all too real.

In the new Travel Channel series Famously Afraid, which premieres Tuesday, November 5, Hollywood stars tell their terrifying, true tales of coming face-to-face with unexplained phenomena. From haunted houses to real UFO sightings, to demonic possessions and beyond, these stories show that even celebrities can get spooked.

In the first episode, America’s Got Talent's Howie Mandel tells the story of how a spirit in his home targeted his young daughter.

Then Queer as Folk actor Hal Sparks recalls how he was able to connect a childhood encounter with aliens to one of his first jobs in the entertainment industry.

Lastly, Dance Moms stars Christi and Chloe Lukasiak detail how a tour through the famous LaLauire Mansion in New Orleans left them both scared beyond belief.

Season 1 includes other star-studded accounts from the other side.

Included are spine-tingling stories from Steve Guttenberg, Tori Spelling, Ed Lover, Montel Williams, Kate Flannery, Richie Ramone, R.J. Mitte, Aubrey O’ Day, Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, Willie Ames, Brandi Glanville, Carson Kressley, Fred Williamson, Geraldo Rivera, Jason Gedrick, Jillian Rose Reed, Patti Stanger, John Melendez, Parker Stevenson, Ty Pennington, Jake Busey, Amber Rose, Angie Everhart, and Daisy Fuentes.

Famously Afraid, Premiere, Tuesday, November 5, 10/9c, Travel Channel