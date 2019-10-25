The CW Gives Full Orders to 'Batwoman' & 'Nancy Drew'

The CW sure does love itself some redheads.

In addition to the glory that is Riverdale's Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), the network's other fabulous, flame-haired femmes — Nancy Drew and Batwoman — have just been given the go ahead to have fun for the rest of the season.

In a statement released this afternoon, The CW's president, Mark Pedowitz, confirmed that both freshman shows had been picked up for the coveted "back nine," which brings each drama's order to 22 episodes.

Per the release, the two new entries have seen "significant increases in overall audience" via DVR and streaming numbers from the The CW's digital platform.

Batwoman, the Arrowverse's tale of Bruce Wayne's vigilante cousin, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), has gotten a bump of 80 percent in adults 18-49 with Live+7 viewership, while that same metric has given Nancy Drew, the supernatural-tinged take on the classic gumshoe starring Kennedy McMann, a boffo uptick of 114 percent in adults 18-49.

With gains like that, you don't need to be a fledgling detective to figure out that folks would want to keep you around.

Batwoman, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW

Nancy Drew, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW