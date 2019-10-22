Nationals vs. Astros in 2019 World Series on Fox

The 2019 World Series will be a showcase of stellar starting pitchers.

FOX has exclusive coverage of the 115th World Series as the NL champion Washington Nationals will face the AL champion Houston Astros in Game 1 on Tuesday, October 22, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are chasing their second World Series title in three years, while the Nationals are looking for their first championship (the franchise didn't win a World Series while playing as the Montreal Expos from 1969-2004).

The Game 1 pitching matchup has the Astros' Gerrit Cole vs. the Nationals' Max Scherzer. Game 2 on Wednesday will have the Nats' Stephen Strasburg vs. the Astros' Justin Verlander.

Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Oct. 30. Full World Series schedule below:

2019 WORLD SERIES TV SCHEDULE

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22: Houston at Washington, 8/7c, Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23: Houston at Washington, 8/7c, Fox

Game 3: Friday, October 25: Washington at Houston, 8/7c, Fox

Game 4: Saturday, October 26: Washington at Houston, 8/7c, Fox

Game 5: Sunday, October 27: Washington at Houston, 8/7c, Fox*

Game 6: Tuesday, October 29: Houston at Washington, 8/7c, Fox*

Game 7: Wednesday, October 30: Houston at Washington, 8/7c, Fox*

*If Necessary