'Will & Grace': Can Karen Help Will in His Relationship With McCoy? (VIDEO)

The farewell season has (almost) begun.

After a successful 2017 revival of Will & Grace, the Emmy-winning NBC comedy, which originally ran from 1998-2006, is preparing to close its doors once again. The groundbreaking sitcom will come to an end after its upcoming third revival season, which is kicking off sooner than expected. (The series wasn't set to return until midseason but the low-performing new sitcom Sunnyside prompted NBC to bring it back sooner).

Based on the promos for the new season, big changes are coming as neurotic divorcee Grace Adler (Debra Messing) announces she's pregnant. While we'll have to wait to find out who the father is and how that will shake things up, it also is familiar territory for the series. One of the storylines in the original run was Grace and her BFF, gay lawyer Will Truman (Eric McCormack), deciding — and then un-deciding — to have a baby together.

Besides that bombshell, there are pieces to pick up from the season finale, when Will's flighty best friend Jack (Sean Hayes) married boyfriend Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) just as Will and his new boyfriend, news anchor McCoy Whitman (Matt Bomer), professed their love for each other. However, that happy ending was cut short when McCoy was then sent on assignment overseas.

In a clip from Thursday's season opener, Will is about to FaceTime with McCoy and seeks some advice from Grace... but he unfortunately gets saucy socialite Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) on the phone instead. Is the boozy Karen the best person to help? Well, of course not... but it does make for a fun scene between the pair! Check out the clip above.

Will and Grace, Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 24, 9:30/8:30c, NBC