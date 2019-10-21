'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey': Robin Roberts Hosts ABC News Special

The documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey features unprecedented access and an exclusive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the pressures and challenges they face living in the public eye.

The world’s most talked-about couple speak exclusively with ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby and candidly address the pressures they face as a young family living in the glare of the world’s media. ABC News will air the special Wednesday, October 23 on ABC.

Hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, the intimate documentary offers vivid insight into the causes and issues Prince Harry and Meghan care most about.

Viewers will see how they see their roles as modern royals on the international stage and how they balance their public duties with their private family life.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Wednesday, October 23, 10/9c, ABC