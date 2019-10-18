'Shark Tank' Sneak Peek: Who Wants to Invest in a Knife Sharpening Service? (VIDEO)

Among the entrepreneurs seeking an offer from the Sharks in Sunday's episode of Shark Tank are two who have modernized an age-old craft.

Marc Lickfett and Mikael Soderlindh present Knife Aid to the Sharks in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek. They have started a knife sharpening service by mail.

Marc and Mikael detail their service: order online, receive a secure, postage-paid envelope for safe shipping, and an expert knife-smith recreates the razor sharp edge. They also share the opportunity they're offering the right Shark: invest $400,000 for 15% of the company.

Watch the video above to see which Sharks make an offer.

Also in Sunday's episode, a mother-daughter duo from Jacksonville, Florida introduces a simple and ingenious device that offers relief from bug bites. An entrepreneur from Western Springs, Illinois pitches a bathroom product to block odors before they start. And a Muslim American from Rockville, Maryland invented a vegan alternative to pork rinds.

It features Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and returning Shark Rohan Oza.

Shark Tank, Sundays, 9/8c, ABC