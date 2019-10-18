'Shark Tank' Sneak Peek: Who Wants to Invest in a Knife Sharpening Service? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs

Among the entrepreneurs seeking an offer from the Sharks in Sunday's episode of Shark Tank are two who have modernized an age-old craft.

Marc Lickfett and Mikael Soderlindh present Knife Aid to the Sharks in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek. They have started a knife sharpening service by mail.

Marc and Mikael detail their service: order online, receive a secure, postage-paid envelope for safe shipping, and an expert knife-smith recreates the razor sharp edge. They also share the opportunity they're offering the right Shark: invest $400,000 for 15% of the company.

Watch the video above to see which Sharks make an offer.

Meet the Guest Sharks Making Deals on 'Shark Tank' Season 11 (PHOTOS)

Meet the Guest Sharks Making Deals on 'Shark Tank' Season 11 (PHOTOS)

The sharks are joined by 6 guests this season — here's what you need to know.

Also in Sunday's episode, a mother-daughter duo from Jacksonville, Florida introduces a simple and ingenious device that offers relief from bug bites. An entrepreneur from Western Springs, Illinois pitches a bathroom product to block odors before they start. And a Muslim American from Rockville, Maryland invented a vegan alternative to pork rinds.

It features Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and returning Shark Rohan Oza.

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Shark Tank, Sundays, 9/8c, ABC