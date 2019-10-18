'Making It' Sets Season 2 Return Just in Time for the Holidays

NBC's Emmy-nominated crafting competition series Making It is making a comeback this winter. Hosts and former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will return for some festive fun beginning Monday, December 2.

Expect even more fun as Season 2 boasts more episodes, more puns and more of America's most diverse makers sharing their skills in an effort to win the $100,000 grand prize. This time around fans will be treated to eight episodes — two more than its Freshman run.

Serving as a binge-able holiday treat, Making It premieres December 2 and airs consecutively through December 5 before returning again on December 9 and 10, concluding with a two-hour finale episode on Wednesday, December 11. All episodes will air at 10/9c except for the finale which will broadcast and hour earlier at 9/8c to accommodate for the two-hour block.

"I'm so happy to be back in the barn for Season 2 of Making It with my pal Nick, where the Makers create masterpieces and everyone continues to aggressively like each other," Poehler said of the announcement.

"I'm so excited for America to see our new crop of crafting champs," Offerman shared. "Their creativity and pluck make my job feel like I'm getting paid to cheer at the Olympics."

Returning alongside Poehler and Offerman are Esty trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and Creative Ambassador for Barneys New York Simon Doonan who will judge the Makers in each challenge. And this season's crop of Makers are raising the bar hailing across the country from Miami to Portland.

Viewers will see competitors use various mediums ranging from food to felt and everything in-between as they create holiday inspired pieces. Each episode revolves around a central theme that the Makers will explore over the course of two crafting challenges — "faster-craft" and "master craft."

Don't miss the exciting second chapter of this feel-good crafting competition when it returns this December.

Making It, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, December 2, 10/9c, NBC