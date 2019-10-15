CBS All Access Unveils 'No Activity' Season 3 Premiere Date, Teaser (VIDEO)

CBS All Access' No Activity is set for an exciting Season 3 return on the streaming platform.

Beginning Thursday, November 21, viewers can binge the entire 8-episode season of the comedy series. After last season's big bust, detectives Nick Cullen (co-developer, executive producer and writer Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) are back in uniform for another round.

Along their way through Season 3, they'll encounter various partners and quirky criminals as robots move in on Janice (Amy Sedaris) and Fatima (Sunita Mani).

The season will also feature a hefty cast of guest stars which include Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Dylan McDermott and Paula Pell. They join returning stars Brammall, Meadows, Sedaris, Mani, Jason Mantzoukas and J.K. Simmons.

Simmons hilariously appears in the Season 3 announcement teaser below in which Brammall attempts to get the Oscar winner to participate in the video while secretly being recorded from a distance. Don't miss the funny bit below, and make sure to catch No Activity when it returns this November on CBS All Access.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No Activity, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, November 21, CBS All Access