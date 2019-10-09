First Look: Barry Bostwick Guest Stars in 'The Goldbergs' Halloween Episode (PHOTOS)

It's time for Barry Bostwick to do the time warp again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show alum will be guest starring in the Halloween episode of The Goldbergs as Professor Majors, TV Insider has learned. If you'll recall, Bostwick played Brad Majors in the Rocky Horror.

And it's only fitting that the episode, "A 100% True Ghost Story," features Barry (Troy Gentile) deciding to throw a huge Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed party against Erica's (Hayley Orrantia) wishes. The confrontation that ensues leads to a visit to the dean's office.

TV Insider also has an exclusive first look at Bostwick's guest spot in the October 30 episode. As you can see in the photos above and below, he doesn't seem impressed with the flyers Barry's handing out for his party — or maybe he'll have a problem with the theme.

Bostwick's previous TV credits include Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Will & Grace, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU, and the Rocky Horror-themed Glee episode.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC