TCM Continues the Halloween Countdown With 'Horror Classic Thursdays'
This year's collection of TCM's Horror Classic Thursdays should offer something to shiver every spine, ranging from vampires and black cats to witches and zombies, plus a generous supply of unquiet spirits and devil worshippers.
The theme for Thursday, October 10 will be "Black Magic" and will include: (all times ET):
8:00 PM — The Black Cat (1934)
9:15 PM — Curse of the Demon (1958)
10:45 PM — The Seventh Victim (1943)
12:15 AM — The Devil's Bride (1968)
2:00 AM — The Blood on Satan's Claw (1970)
3:45 AM — Dracula AD 1972 (1972)
5:30 AM — Eye of the Devil (1966)
The theme for Thursday, October 17 will be "Ghost Stories" and will include:
8:00 PM — The Uninvited (1944)
10:00 PM — The Haunting (1963)
12:00 AM — The Fog (1980)
1:45 AM — Poltergeist (1982)
3:35 AM — Kuroneko (1968)
5:30 AM — The Phantom Carriage (1921)
Thursday, October 24 theme is "The Undead," with such movies as:
8:00 PM — Horror of Dracula (1958)
9:30 PM — The Gorgon (1964)
11:15 PM — Plague of the Zombies (1966)
1:00 AM — Night of the Living Dead (1968)
3:00 AM — The Hunger (1983)
4:45 AM — Nosferatu (1922)
TCM’s Horror Classics Thursdays event culminates on Halloween on Thursday, October 31, with:
6:45 AM — Freaks (1932)
8:00 AM — Dr. Jekyll and M. Hyde (1932)
9:45 AM — The Bat (1959)
11:15 AM — House On Haunted Hill (1959)
1:00 PM — From Beyond the Grave(1973)
2:45 PM — Black Sabbath (1963)
4:30 PM — Chamber of Horrors (1966)
6:15 PM — House of Wax (1953)
8:00 PM — Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
9:30 PM — The Devil Doll (1936)
11:00 PM — House of Ushers (1960)
12:30 AM — The Pit and the Pendulum (1961)
2:00 AM — The Haunted Palace (1963)
3:45 PM — Die, Monster, Die! (1965)
5:15 AM — The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
6:45 AM — Dracula, Prince of Darkness (1966)