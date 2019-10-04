Jesse Williams Joins 'Little Fires Everywhere' — What About Jackson on 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Should Grey's Anatomy fans be worried they'll be seeing less of Jackson Avery moving forward?

Jesse Williams will be recurring in the new Hulu limited series, Little Fires Everywhere, according to Deadline. His character, Joe, is "a wealthy Wall Streeter who for years has struggled to conceive," so he and his wife "turn to an unlikely source to help start their family."

What could that mean for his status on the ABC medical drama? It doesn't sound like fans need to be all that concerned. Williams just signed a new two-year contract, and he told Entertainment Weekly that showrunner Krista Vernoff "figures out ways to make all of it work."

But there are easily ways to explain his absence on-screen, especially considering how large the cast is — and the fact there's now another hospital to spend time with — Pac North, where Alex (Justin Chambers) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) are working following their termination from Grey Sloan Memorial. Grey's doesn't have to write out Jackson in any elaborate way if Williams is unavailable for an episode here and there.

Plus, the series has just written him into a crossover romance with Station 19's Vic (Barrett Doss), so chances are he's not going anywhere. However, we could always see more of him once that series returns in the midseason to really amp up the crossover part of their romance. That would give both characters some time after she just lost her fiancé and he and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) recently ended things.

And speaking of Maggie, this could also help limit the time those two have to spend together, so we don't have to constantly see them sniping at each other. In Thursday's episode, she took offense to a photo he posted on Instagram with the hashtag "freedom," and he admitted he wasn't being "consciously spiteful."

For now, we'll have to wait and see just what impact Williams' other roles, including Little Fires Everywhere and Take Me Out on Broadway.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Little Fires Everywhere, Coming Soon, Hulu