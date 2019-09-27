'Grey's Anatomy' Reveals 'Station 19' Crossover Romance — What Do You Think? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 16 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, "Nothing Left to Cling To."]

Grey's Anatomy fans who worried about Jackson's (Jesse Williams) fate learned rather quickly in the season opener that he is perfectly fine after disappearing into the fog. In fact, he even manages to save a man's life — with help from Station 19's Vic (Barrett Doss).

And that's not the last time the two cross paths in the Season 16 premiere. In fact, as the episode jumps forward week by week, we see their relationship begin to develop from two people in a shared universe who don't even know each other's names to a potential match.

But what about Jackson and Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) relationship, already on rocky ground before he left her in the car on the side of the road? When they eventually talk, Jackson uses their patients as a metaphor. The wife hung on to her husband as he dangled off a cliff, but with him in serious condition, Jackson wonders if she should have let him go.

"There's something there that's broken beyond repair," he says. Maggie asks if she's the thing "broken beyond repair" in the metaphor, but he corrects her: their relationship is. And their breakup is "very, very sticking" a week later, Maggie tells her sisters. "I think I deserve better than someone who regularly abandons me for trees."

Jackson runs into Vic at the hospital, and they make plans to have burgers at a later date since she's working. The two do grab lunch, with both admitting they'd both just gotten out of serious relationships with people they loved and Vic sharing that hers (Ripley) had died. They agree it's not the best time for either of them to be starting something new, but they're clearly on their way to something when Maggie sees them together at the end of the episode.

"It's none of my business," she tells Jackson, who agrees. And while she told her sisters earlier that the two of them are friends, she tells Jackson the exact opposite. "I don't like you, and you don't like me. We're not friends." It doesn't sound like those two are going to find their way back to one another anytime soon, if ever.

It doesn't look like Jackson and Vic are going to be (just) friends for much longer, even though it seems like they should be. Both just got out of serious relationships, and it hasn't been that long since Vic lost the man she wanted to marry. They even acknowledge that but seemingly brush it aside after her "we're both supposed to just feel miserable for as long as possible." But we do have to wonder if a (potentially serious) relationship is the best idea for either of them at this point.

However, the match could allow Vic to get what she usually doesn't: a way to learn what happens to the people she rescues. The only problem? That part of the job — dropping them off at the hospital, and that's it — has been established as something firefighters and paramedics across TV dramas, including Station 19, Chicago Fire, and 9-1-1, have to accept.

