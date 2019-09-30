'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? Put Yourself to the Test (QUIZ)

Another week means another round of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader questions to test your elementary knowledge.

In this latest episode from September 27, a truck driver was at the center of the beloved family game that challenges adult contestants to answer questions based on a grade-school curriculum.

Ranging from subjects such as English and U.S. History to Math and Earth Science, every academic area is covered for players to consider. The show, which is hosted by John Cena, utilizes the kids best-equipped to answer these questions as expert helpers that players can turn to.

But there's no extra help here, below, where you can find out if you are Smarter Than a 5th Grader. Test your knowledge with a quiz based on the most recent episode's questions.

And don't miss the show's next episode on October 4, airing at 7:30/6:30c following John Cena's guest spot in the premiere of The Substitute (7/6c).

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, October 4, 7:30/6:30c, Nickelodeon