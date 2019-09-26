'The Masked Singer' Dominates Wednesday Ratings, 'Stumptown' Off to OK Start

It should be no surprise that The Masked Singer kicked off its second season with a dominant night in ratings Wednesday — and also for the week so far.

The Fox series delivered a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, with 7.90 million viewers. The Season 2 premiere was the most-watched episode of the night and the highest rated show of the week so far, with This Is Us' 1.8 for Tuesday coming in second.

The only new show on Wednesday, Stumptown, delivered decent numbers, with a 0.7 rating and 4.53 million viewers. While it improved on its lead-in, Single Parents (0.7) in viewers (2.81 million), it lost out to Chicago P.D.'s 1.1 and 6.52 million viewers in its time slot. Stumptown was one of the lower-rated premieres for this season's new shows, but more people tuned in than for Emergence, Prodigal Son, and mixed-ish (though that could change with final numbers).

The other two One Chicago shows were also among the most-watched episodes of the night, as were CBS' reality competition series, Survivor (1.3, 6.29 million) and Big Brother (1.2, 4.30 million). (However, Survivor was its lowest-rated premiere.) Med (1.0 rating) brought in 7.41 million viewers, while 7.22 million watched Fire (1.1 rating).

As for the rest of ABC's comedies, The Goldbergs (1.0, 4.48 million) and Schooled (0.8, 3.44) returned slightly down from last May's finales (1.1, 4.7 and 0.9, 3.92). And Modern Family kicked off its final season steady in its rating from the finale (1.0) but slightly down in viewers (4.04 million).