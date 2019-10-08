'The Goldbergs' Boss Calls 'Cheers' Reunion 'Cool and Surreal'

Making your way in the world today takes everything you've got — which Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner), boyfriend of Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia), learns on Wednesday's episode of the 1980s-set comedy, The Goldbergs.

When his new food-delivery service misplaces a cheesesteak, he calls on Erica's dad, Murray (Jeff Garlin), for help finding it. As they scour the town, they run into some familiar faces portraying their neighbors: Cheers alums Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, George Wendt, and John Ratzenberger (above, from left) guest starring as part of ABC's "Cast from the Past Week."

"Cheers was by far the best comedy of the '80s," says exec producer Chris Bishop. "Getting [those actors] all together again in one scene was cool and surreal."

And once the sandwich hijinks are resolved, does the gang kick back at a bar? Not quite. Confirms Bishop: "They pull up a stool in our kitchen to enjoy a cold one."

Cheers!

The Goldbergs, 8/7c, ABC