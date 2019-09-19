'The Rookie's Nathan Fillion & Cast Stand United in Season 2 Key Art (PHOTO)

Officer John Nolan is back on the case in ABC's Season 2 key art for the Nathan Fillion-starring series The Rookie.

Six months on the job has Fillion's rookie performing his duties with a bit more finesse than in Season 1. In the exclusive key art for TV Insider, the tagline "He's got this," reassures viewers that the novice is beginning to master his later-in-life career.

In the poster, John Nolan is flanked by his fellow officers, beginning with Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, followed by Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey.

They present a united front fit for the cop procedural, but there's more excitement to be had beyond this teaser. ABC has already revealed that businessman and Shark Tank's Mark Cuban will guest star in the Season 2 premiere episode "Impact," airing Monday, September 29.

Fans of Fillion's former series Castle are also in for a treat because as part of ABC's "Cast from the Past Week," the show will see the actor reunite with former costars Jon Huertas and Seamus Dever.

Mix all of these exciting details with the answers sure to be provided after a cliffhanger Season 1 finale and you've got plenty of excitement for The Rookie's not-so-rookie-anymore cop. Don't miss it when Season 2 premieres this September on ABC.

The Rookie, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 10/9c, ABC