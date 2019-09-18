Netflix's 'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates' Reveals His Unfiltered Life Story

From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, which explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. The three-part documentary premieres Friday, September 20 on Netflix.

After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems.

The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man's life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it. The three episodes introduce such global issues as safe sanitation technology, polio eradication and nuclear power.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, Premiere, Friday, September 20, Netflix