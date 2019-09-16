'Blue Bloods' Casts Dylan Walsh in Recurring Role for Season 10

New York has a new mayor in the new season of Blue Bloods.

Dylan Walsh will recur as the character recently elected to the office, Deadline reported. He's described as "a pragmatic businessman who rose up through honest ingenuity and keen instincts" and wants to use his new position to "'give back' to the City where he was raised in the disappearing middle-class and from which he launched his enormously successful career."

What will Frank's (Tom Selleck) relationship be like with this mayor? We've seen him clash with those in the office in the past. And we have to consider the fact that Walsh's character will first be involved in a story with Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and how that might affect the Reagan family.

He wants to support her to run for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, seeing her as "someone he can work with to deliver the promises (socially liberal, fiscally conservative)" from his campaign. However, "the lines between 'work with' and 'work for' are clearly blurred in his conception, and Erin must weigh her ambitions against this charismatic and persuasive one-man sales force."

Speaking of Erin's career in Season 10, she is "the right hand of the district attorney," executive producer Kevin Wade previously told TV Insider. "She no longer makes excuses for policies that rankle over at One Police Plaza; she owns them." Will that have any influence on the decision she makes regarding the new mayor's pitch?

Walsh's previous TV credits include Whiskey Cavalier, Law & Order: SVU, Life Sentence, and Unforgettable.

Blue Bloods, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 10/9c, CBS