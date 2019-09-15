'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' Celebrates the New Late-Night Show With a Special

In celebration of its new late-night show, NBC will air A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special on Wednesday, September 18 at 10/9c, two days following the Monday, September 16 premiere of her new late-night show.

The hour-long special will introduce primetime audiences to Singh as she partakes in sketches, along with celebrity and musical guests, interviews, games and interactions with the audience.

Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, finding success as an actress, producer, writer and creator. She’s a leading force in the digital world, amassing a global audience of more than 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

Singh is the New York Times bestselling author of How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life. She has appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, Fast Company’s Most Creative People list and Time called her one of the most influential people on the Internet.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Premiere, Monday, September 16, 1:35/12:25c, NBC

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Primetime Special, Wednesday, September 18, 10/9c, NBC