Meredith Faces Consequences in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Promo (VIDEO)

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is trading in her scrubs for a new look in the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 premiere.

At the end of the Season 15 finale, Meredith visited DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) in prison and told him she'd turn herself in. (He'd taken the blame after she committed insurance fraud to help a patient.) And as the promo for the new season reveals, she did just that.

Meredith's picking up trash on the side of the road when she's recognized, and she tries to get away with calling it volunteer work ... until her supervisor calls her out: "Get back to work before I tell the court you're in contempt."

This probably explains why behind-the-scenes photos show Meredith and DeLuca relaxing and eating ice cream in bed in the first scene Pompeo filmed for the season.

Watch the promo below to see who finds out about Bailey (Chandra Wilson) firing Meredith, Alex (Justin Chambers), and Richard (James Pickens Jr.), and to see what's going on with Jackson (Jesse Williams), who was missing at the end of the finale.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 16 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7, ABC