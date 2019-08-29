Alex Trebek Returns to Work For 'Jeopardy!'s 36th Season (VIDEO)

Alex Trebek is returning to Jeopardy! for Season 36 following his chemotherapy treatments for pancreatic cancer.

The longtime host revealed his diagnosis in March and has since gone on to reveal he's doing rather well, all things considered. In fact, Trebek greets viewers cheerfully in a newly released promo.

"It's another day at the office for me and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening," he says.

Trebek goes on to highlight the praise Jeopardy! has received in the last year with contestant James Holzhauer's remarkable winning-streak. "We had Jeopardy! James last season and got tremendous publicity for himself and for the show," the host remarks before going on to reveal his excitement over the upcoming 36th season.

He even addresses his cancer in the short clip saying, "I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over — I'm on the mend and that's all I can do for right now." It's good to see that the 79-year-old looking healthy, which is sure to give his adoring fans a sense of relief since learning about his health battle.

As the video continues, Trebek talks with the audience behind the scenes, blowing out candles on his birthday cake and revealing which star he'd like to see play him in a movie.

"It's going to be a good year," Trebek concludes, and we'd back that kind of guarantee up with a daily double any day. Check out the sweet video below.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check your local listings