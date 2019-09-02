Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Airing Tonight on Labor Day?

The last episode of Bachelor in Paradise was quite possibly the most dramatic of the entire season, with Derek going head-to-head with John Paul Jones over Tayshia and Dean abruptly breaking up with Caelynn (on her birthday!).

So it’s only natural that fans want to keep this momentum going. But if you take a quick glance at the calendar, you’ll notice that tonight, Monday, September 2, just so happens to be a national holiday.

So, will Bachelor in Paradise be airing tonight on Labor Day?

The short answer — yes. Thank God. Paradise will be airing its normal two-hour episode on September 2 despite the holiday.

Who are the current couples in Bachelor in Paradise?

The current couples are Demi and Kristian, Hannah G. and Dylan, Chris and Katie, Nicole and Clay, and Sydney and Mike. Tayshia has a very complicated love triangle going on with Derek and John Paul Jones, while Blake and Kristina continue to stick around and give one another friendship roses for reasons unknown.

Did Dean leave Bachelor in Paradise?

On the August 28 episode, Dean broke up with Caelynn and told her his heart can’t “get there” with her, so instead of staying on the show and hanging out just for the fun of it (which is what he’s been doing thus far, apparently), he chose to send himself home.

However, in the preview for the upcoming episode, we see that Dean will return and ask Caelynn for a second chance. We know that she’s already gone on a date with Connor and really seems to like him, so it’s unclear if she will take him back.

Who got married on Bachelor in Paradise?

Also in the August 28 episode, the Season 6 cast got invited to the wedding of Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone who met and got engaged during Season 5.

Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC