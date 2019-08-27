CBS Daytime Fall 2019 Premiere Dates: 'Young & the Restless,' 'The Talk' & More

CBS' award-winning daytime lineup is back.

The network announced the season premiere dates for its daytime schedule for the 2019-2020 season. The lineup recently received 16 Daytime Emmy Awards.

It begins with the return of daytime's top drama for 30 consecutive years, The Young and the Restless, on Tuesday, September 3, at 12:30 p.m. ET. In its 47th season, Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) rivalry with his son Adam (Mark Grossman) takes a shocking turn, while Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) battles his dark side.

Next is Season 10 of The Talk, premiering on Monday, September 9 at 2/1c. New host Marie Osmond is joining Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood.

The Bold and the Beautiful, the most-watched U.S. produced dramatic serial in the world, returns on Monday, September 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET. In its premiere week, following an argument with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) over Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) misdeeds, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) spends the night with another woman. Plus, tragedy strikes Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont), and Shauna's (Denise Richards) attempt to make peace with the Forrester family in the wake of Flo's (Katrina Bowden) deception backfires.

Finally, CBS' daytime game shows The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal return on Monday, September 23. To celebrate premiere week, The Price Is Right, with host Drew Carey, will surprise one winner each day with an exciting bonus prize, including a Tesla, a trip for 10 to the Bahamas, and their cell phone bill, car payment and rent paid for an entire year. On each day of Let's Make a Deal, with host Wayne Brady, three contestants will have the chance to win a trio of trips all over the world, and one will take home a Triptastic Deal of a lifetime at the end of every episode.

"For more than three decades, CBS has been the undeniable audience favorite in daytime television," Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, CBS Daytime Programs, said in a statement. "From our iconic and exciting game shows, to the intriguing and compelling storytelling of our daytime dramas, our award-winning programming makes a clear connection with viewers every weekday, 52 weeks each year."

"And this fall, with Marie Osmond joining The Talk, we'll have an exciting, warm, and authentic new face at the table," she continued. "We look forward to having viewers join us every day on CBS for a season full of entertaining, real, and unforgettable moments."

The Young and the Restless, Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 3, 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT, CBS

The Talk, Season Premiere, Monday, September 9, 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT/CT, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season Premiere, Monday, September 16, 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT, CBS

The Price Is Right, Season Premiere, Monday, September 23, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, CBS

Let's Make a Deal, Season Premiere, Monday, September 23, check your local listings, CBS