Lara Spencer Says She's 'Deeply Sorry' for Prince George Criticism (VIDEO)

Following Lara Spencer's comments about Prince George's ballet classes on Good Morning America Thursday, the anchor took time to apologize on air.

"I screwed up. I did. The comment I made about dance was insensitive. It was stupid. And I am deeply sorry," Spencer said on GMA Monday. "I have spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance."

She also sat down with three influential dancers, Robbie Fairchild (Cats), Travis Wall (So You Think You Can Dance), and Fabrice Calmels (Joffrey Ballet) for what she called "a very positive conversation."

"It has been a true education for me," she told them. "For me, the lesson is that words hurt. It was not my intention, but it was insensitive. I'm really sorry."

After the segment, she said it was an "opportunity to turn a negative into a teachable moment."

.@LaraSpencer apologizes for her comments about boys and dance and sits down with 3 celebrated ballet dancers: “It has been a true education for me.” pic.twitter.com/bYJUvVGaXK — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 26, 2019

On Thursday, Spencer listed Prince George's curriculum as part of the day's pop culture news. After going through the "usual" classes for first and second-graders, including math, science, and history, she added that he will be taking "religious studies, computer programming, poetry, and ballet, among other things" and laughed.

"Oh, he looks so happy about the ballet class," she continued over a slideshow of photos of Prince George. "Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Price William. We'll see how long that lasts."

Spencer also apologized for her comments on Instagram on Friday. "My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday," she wrote in the caption of a photo of a field. "From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain — and love every minute of it."

