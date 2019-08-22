'General Hospital': First Look at Sonny and Carly's Vow Renewal (PHOTOS)

What started out as a tumultuous relationship (to stay the least!) has turned into one of General Hospital's longest-running love stories. On Monday, mobster/coffee importer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and wife Carly (Laura Wright) renew their wedding vows.

The ceremony is technically a "shotgun renewal" as Carly is currently pregnant with Sonny's baby! TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the event.

As you can see in the photos above and below, the bride and groom are surrounded by family and friends, including (from left to right) Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth), Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), Samantha McCall (Kelly Monaco), Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), Avery Jerome-Corinthos (played by the Scarola twins), Mike Corbin (Max Gail), Dev Cerci (Ashton Arbab), Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks), and Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos).

Jessica Tuck Is Checking Back Into 'General Hospital' as Cassandra Pierce Tuck reflects on her return as the calculating Cassandra, looks back at her time on 'One Life to Live,' and more.

The festivities are set to air Monday, August 26.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC