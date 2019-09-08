'Bless the Harts' Is Like 'an Animated Andy Griffith Show'

The Simpsons, the Belchers, and the Griffins have a new Sunday-night neighbor (the Harts) who just might remind them of an old one (the Hills).

"I always wanted to do a King of the Hill–type show, but set in North Carolina with female leads," says Bless the Harts creator — and homesick Tar Heel State native — Emily Spivey.

Kristen Wiig voices Jenny Hart, a small-town single mom raising clever daughter Violet (Jillian Bell) with the help of her own scatterbrained mother, Betty (Maya Rudolph), and lovable boyfriend Wayne (The Mindy Project's Ike Barinholtz).

Spivey, who wrote an episode of the Texas-set King of the Hill, says Bless the Harts will be similar in that it's a little more grounded than Fox's other off-the-wall cartoons. Upcoming story points: Black Friday, a protest over a public statue, the finer regional distinctions of Carolina BBQ, and Betty's scorching affair with a beach musician.

In fact, aside from an occasional foray into the surreal, Spivey says, "This will truly be more of an animated Andy Griffith Show."

Bless the Harts, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 8:30/7:30c, Fox