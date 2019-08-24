'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' Season 5: All Your Burning Questions Answered

Magical creatures are safe, thanks to Hank Heywood's (Tom Wilson) theme park legacy, Heyworld in The CW's Legends of Tomorrow. But now the Legends must contend with a new reality — one in which hacker Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) has been replaced by her brother, Behrad Tomaz (Shayan Sobhian), as the air totem-bearer on the team.

Executive producer Phil Klemmer spills some secrets ahead of Season 5.

What happened to the promised horror angle?

Last summer, Klemmer told us Legends would get creepier with the addition of exorcist John Constantine (Matt Ryan). And then we got a season filled with unicorns, a dancing dragon and the power of love. "I wanted to do '80s horror with jump-scares and scary prosthetics," he

admits. "But yeah, we can't help our impulses toward [the brighter] stuff."

Can we officially ship witch/Time Bureau agent Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) and techie Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh)?

Sure. Just be warned, "if Ray is really courting Nora, I think we have to have Damien Darhk [Neal McDonough] return," says Klemmer with a laugh, calling the baddie who was killed off in Season 3 "the literal dad from Hell."

Were those coins that the evil Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) stole from Hell marked with the damned souls we'll be seeing next season?

Yep. Klemmer sees Season 5 as history-heavy. "I want to get back to more bread-and-butter time travel," he says. So expect some monstrous humans like Genghis Khan, Lizzie Borden, Caligula, John Wayne Gacy and Charles Manson.

Has Zari rewritten her past?

Zari left the temporal zone — the only place where she would be able to keep her memories intact — to save new beau Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) from dying. However, Heyworld's creation, along with the help of younger Zari (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) and her dragon, stopped people from hating monsters and "from hating the likes of Zari and her family," explains Klemmer.

The Anti-Metahuman Act of 2029 never passed — which completely rewrites Z's dystopian timeline — and her brother Behrad never dies. That means that little girl grows up to become a very different woman — one who resents her brother for joining the Legends. "[Imagine] Wonder Twin powers, except you have to fight for them," Klemmer says. "There's only one totem and all this animosity and bitterness between them."

If Time Bureau director Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and Legends captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) can survive Avas' Purgatory — designed to look like a never-ending IKEA trip — they can make it through Season 5, right?

Only if Sara can handle Ava calling the shots. "We're looking to mix things up for them, not mess things up for them," says Klemmer.

What exactly is the Waverider's magical fugitive turned team member Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers)?

Neron's witch sidekick Tabitha (Jane Carr) taunted new recruit Charlie about her true nature, but so far all we know is that she’s a shape-shifter. "A big part of next season is going to be tying up our mythology with some of Charlie's backstory," confirms the exec.

Where the heck was Beebo?!

Sadly absent from this year's action, the breakout toy-slash-Viking god planned to have a cameo in the finale but was needed elsewhere. Maybe Season 5!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 5, TBA, The CW

