See How Golf Rebuilt an Entire Community in 'The Legend of East Lake' (VIDEO)

East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta was Bobby Jones' home course. It hosted the Ryder Cup in 1963, has been the permanent site of the TOUR Championship since 2005, and was the site of Tiger Woods' 2018 TOUR Championship victory.

It's also a testament to the power of goodwill and golf to transform an entire community. East Lake Golf Club and the surrounding community deteriorated through the 1960s. In 1970, the East Lake Meadows public housing project was built on the site of the club’s “Number 2” course and became a center for poverty, drugs, and violence.

In 1993, the East Lake Foundation purchased the club and began restoring it — and the surrounding neighborhood — to its former glory.

On Monday, August 19, Golf Channel's latest GOLF Films installment, The Legend of East Lake, chronicles the storied history of East Lake Golf Club — from its beginnings in the early 1900s to its revitalization in the last 20 years — along with the life and career of Bobby Jones, East Lake Golf Club’s most legendary member.

The film features interviews with Jones’ family, Atlanta historians, longtime East Lake Golf Club members and real estate developer Tom Cousins, founder of the East Lake Foundation and the man behind the revitalization of East Lake Golf Club. The film also will take a look back to Tiger Woods’ historic win at the 2018 TOUR Championship.

Watch The Legend of East Lake video preview:

The Legend of East Lake, Monday, August 19, 10/9c, Golf Channel