Drew Barrymore May Be Moving to Daytime TV With Talk Show

Drew Barrymore may be joining a daytime TV lineup.

The actress is reportedly filming a pilot for a talk show in New York this week, according to Variety, but no details have been released on this project for CBS Television Distribution. Barrymore is one of the executive producers of the hour-long talk show.

This isn't the first time Barrymore has been in discussions for a talk show. In 2016, she was in talks for a development deal for one with Warner Bros. and A Very Good Production (Ellen DeGeneres' banner). There was reportedly "a lukewarm response from prospective station groups" then, but there are "high hopes for the show and faith in Barrymore's appeal as a daytime TV personality" now.

In addition to her role as a judge on The World's Best this year, Barrymore starred on Santa Clarita Diet for three seasons. (The Netflix comedy was canceled in April.)

She's also an executive producer on the upcoming Charlie's Angels and will star in and executive produce the romantic comedy The Stand-In.

Barrymore would be another recognizable faces joining the syndication market, with Tamron Hall, Kelly Clarkson, Meredith Vieira, and Jerry Springer all part of new shows.