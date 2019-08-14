'The Rookie' Cast on Doing 'the Unexpected' in an 'Explosive' Season 2 (VIDEO)

If you tune in to The Rookie because it delivers the "unexpected," then you're going to love hearing what's coming up in Season 2.

Series stars Nathan Fillion, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, and Titus Makin Jr. and showrunner Alexi Hawley sat down with Jim Halterman at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to preview what to expect this fall.

"I learned what our strengths are, which is that we really do the unexpected and character work masquerading as a cop show," Hawley said when it comes to what he learned from the first season. "The more we can dig into what's going on behind the badge while we're having fun outside, that'd be great."

And that enjoyment of "the unexpected" is a sentiment Fillion echoed. "It's fantastic," he said. "We don't have to repeat any moves."

Watch the video above to find out who's the "fragile cop," when the cast worries their characters could be killed off, and everyone's one word to describe the new season.

The Rookie, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 10/9c, ABC