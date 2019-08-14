Travel Channel Gets Spookier With 'Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests'

Best friends and ghost hunters Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey are investigating and ghostplainin’ in a new eight-part Travel Channel series, Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests, airing on Friday, August 16.

The series revolves around the trio of intrepid sleuths responding to pleas from families experiencing paranormal activity in their homes.

Traveling across the country to answer the calls for help, Dalen, Juwan and Marcus move right in to embed themselves with eight different families for a weekend slumber party of spiritual proportions!

The goal is to investigate each family’s paranormal claims and bring peace to the home’s inhabitants, both the living and the departed.

On the series premiere, "The Bad Man," disabled Marine Corp veteran Conrad Dowe had big dreams of renovating a historic mansion in Vassar, Michigan, dubbed “Wedding Cake House.” Almost immediately after carrying his new bride, Jessica, over the threshold, the spirits in the house revealed themselves and let the Dowes know they were not alone.

For years the family, including their young son Xavier, has seen a dark shadow figure they named the “Bad Man,” and a female spirit who Jessica calls the “Protector.” This family needs protecting.

One violent paranormal event landed Jessica in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. This family calls on the Ghost Brothers to help them find out why their dream home is a dangerous nightmare, and if they can make it safe for their young family.

