'Scrubs' Reunion! See Donald Faison & Sarah Chalke in the 'Match Game' Finale (VIDEO)

What happens when you get a bunch of fictional doctors together for a round of Match Game? Hilarity ensues, of course.

In the game show's finale on Wednesday, August 14, former TV docs join host Alec Baldwin for a fun-filled episode titled "Code Blue." Among the episode's celeb recruits are Joel McHale, Mayim Bialik, Kal Penn, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Fans will remember that Chalke and Faison appeared on the hit series Scrubs as Dr. Elliot Reid and Dr. Christopher Turk, respectively. And while they may not have Zach Braff's J.D. by their side, it's still a good time for the former castmates.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at their reunion, which opens with Chalke delivering some devastating medical news to Faison. "Just tell me, just say it straight-up," Faison begs with his head bowed.

"Well, we have your results..." Chalke teases before revealing the surprisingly funny answer.

Check out the full video above for the funny moment between the two, filled with nostalgia for those who remember Elliot and Turk. And don't miss these two and more of your fave TV docs for an extra special finale episode of Match Game!

Match Game, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC