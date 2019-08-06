'The Kids Are Alright' Star Calls ABC Boss 'Rude' for Cancellation Comment

With so many shows on TV these days, all of them can't be renewed, and one of the series that suffered recently was The Kids Are Alright.

According to ABC president Karey Burke, while canceling the comedy was a "tough" call, the network looked at a few factors. "It was not that it didn't fit my personal vision for the network," she said at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. "We really looked at it ... from a ratings perspective, and we just did not see enough upside."

The other factors they considered were multi-platform viewing and social media sentiment. "There did not seem to be a strong enough fan base at the time," Burke said.

Following those comments, series star Michael Cudlitz posted a response on Twitter. "Seriously, @abc. Just say "no comment," he wrote. "This is just rude. I apologize to the @TheKidsABC fandom on behalf of @abc."

Seriously, @abc. Just say “no comment”. This is just rude. I apologize to the @TheKidsABC fandom on behalf of @abc. Smfh. https://t.co/qJoRzJanzE — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) August 6, 2019

Fans then replied to his tweet to thank him for his comments, with the hashtag #SaveTheKidsAreAlright, just as they did following its cancelation.

Thank you! We will never stop fighting#SaveTheKidsAreAlright 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Shame on you @ABCNetwork — ✨Sarah DelSavio😜💕 (@SDelSavio) August 6, 2019

Thank you. We love you, your costars, & staff behind this wonderful show. Not giving up that's for sure #savethekidsarealright #icanseeclearynow — Amanda Beers (@amanderrpanderr) August 6, 2019

The Kids Are Alright had decent (though not steady) ratings during its first season and had a devoted fan base. It starred Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Sam Straley, Jack Gore, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Andy Walken, and Santino Barnard.