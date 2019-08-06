'Blood & Treasure' Sneak Peek: Who Gets Shot Rescuing Danny & Lexi? (VIDEO)

Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) are once again being held captive in the Blood & Treasure Season 1 finale. That seems about right.

And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the trouble they and Chuck (Mark Gagliardi) are in — and who comes to save them — in "The Revenge of Farouk."

In the finale, secrets are exposed, fates are sealed, and Danny and Lexi's lives will never be the same after Farouk's (Oded Fehr) master plan is put into action.

First, they're going to have to find a way to escape ... or at least stall long enough for help to arrive? (Isn't the FBI having a person's photo just as good as having a name?) The cavalry does show up, in the form of Shaw (Michael James Shaw). But it would be too easy if that's enough to give Danny and Lexi's side the upper hand.

Watch the sneak peek above to see who takes a bullet (and for whom) and tells Danny to "be with [his] love."

Blood & Treasure, Season 1 Finale, Tuesday, August 6, 10/9c, CBS