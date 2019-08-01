TV News Roundup: Chris Messina Joins 'The Sinner,' Adam Scott's Game Show & More
All Your Must-Know Thursday TV News:
The Sinner Recruits Chris Messina
Adam Scott Joins Forces With Ryan Reynolds for ABC
Big Little Lies star Adam Scott is moving onto his next gig with ABC's newly-announced Don't. The game show will see the actor take on hosting duties in the Ryan Reynolds-produced project featuring teams of four family members or friends as they attempt to win the grand prize $100,000. In the physical comedy series, contestants will be told "don't laugh," "don't blink" and "don't look back," among other things, in an effort to win.
"I'm very excited to be the host of ABC's new game show Don't," said the actor in a statement. "As a fan of both 'games' and 'shows,' I feel we may be onto something here."
'The Sinner' Returning For a Matt Bomer-Starring Third Season
The 'Doom Patrol' actor will join Bill Pullman in the third season of the USA series.
Jason Clarke to Lead HBO's Showtime
HBO's upcoming drama pilot Showtime has found its first cast member in Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) who is also set to appear in the network's limited series, Catherine the Great. Showtime comes from Vice and The Big Short director Adam McKay, who is set to write and direct the pilot about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. Clarke will portray Jerry West in the buzzed-about project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Quibi's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Update
Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Producer Departs
Executive producer Harry Friedman has decided to leave Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune after 25 years. The longtime team member announced that he'll step down from his duties when his contract finishes next May.
Amazon's Toughest Race
Amazon announced their latest series, competition show World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. The series is set to debut its 10-episode run in 2020 with Bear Grylls hosting and executive producing, along with Lisa Hennessy, Eric Van Wagenen, and Mark Burnett. A whopping 60 (!) teams from around the world will race 24 hours a day across rugged terrain.