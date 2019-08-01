TV News Roundup: Chris Messina Joins 'The Sinner,' Adam Scott's Game Show & More

All Your Must-Know Thursday TV News:

The Sinner Recruits Chris Messina

Adam Scott Joins Forces With Ryan Reynolds for ABC

USA Network revealed today that Sharp Objects alum Chris Messina will join previously cast star Matt Bomer in the highly-anticipated third season of The Sinner . Messina will portray Nick Haas, a college friend of Bomer's Jamie. The old pals will cross paths years later and it will be a "life-changing visit." Joining the two in Season 3 is returning cast member Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose, who investigates a seemingly innocent car crash that is hiding something much darker beneath the surface.

Big Little Lies star Adam Scott is moving onto his next gig with ABC's newly-announced Don't. The game show will see the actor take on hosting duties in the Ryan Reynolds-produced project featuring teams of four family members or friends as they attempt to win the grand prize $100,000. In the physical comedy series, contestants will be told "don't laugh," "don't blink" and "don't look back," among other things, in an effort to win.

"I'm very excited to be the host of ABC's new game show Don't," said the actor in a statement. "As a fan of both 'games' and 'shows,' I feel we may be onto something here."

Jason Clarke to Lead HBO's Showtime

HBO's upcoming drama pilot Showtime has found its first cast member in Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) who is also set to appear in the network's limited series, Catherine the Great. Showtime comes from Vice and The Big Short director Adam McKay, who is set to write and direct the pilot about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. Clarke will portray Jerry West in the buzzed-about project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Quibi's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Update

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Producer Departs

Get ready for another rom-com do-over. Guy Branum will adapt the beloved How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — which originally starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey — for a modern re-telling on streaming platform Quibi, according to Deadline . Also announced for Quibi's slate? Last American Vampire, featuring an FBI agent who teams up with a 500-year-old vampire to protect the public from threats.

Executive producer Harry Friedman has decided to leave Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune after 25 years. The longtime team member announced that he'll step down from his duties when his contract finishes next May.

Amazon's Toughest Race

Amazon announced their latest series, competition show World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. The series is set to debut its 10-episode run in 2020 with Bear Grylls hosting and executive producing, along with Lisa Hennessy, Eric Van Wagenen, and Mark Burnett. A whopping 60 (!) teams from around the world will race 24 hours a day across rugged terrain.