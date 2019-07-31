'Yellowstone' Sneak Peek: John Knows Who Killed His Cattle (VIDEO)

There's a lesson that all must learn on Yellowstone: don't mess with John Dutton (Kevin Costner). And that's one that Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) knows well.

As if the near-hanging in the Season 1 finale wasn't enough, the way John bursts into Dan's office in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's episode, "Blood the Boy," really makes that clear.

John's still understandably upset about his dead cattle, and he waltzes right into Dan's office, where he makes his presence known using Dan's own property (and wine).

"Do you know what a f***ing mess you've made in this valley?" John asks.

Dan reiterates what he already told Kayce (Luke Grimes): he didn't kill the cattle. But John knows that — and knows who did it.

Watch the clip below to find out who that is, and what John plans to do next. Also, why Dan needs to rethink his security.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yellowstone, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Paramount Network