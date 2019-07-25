Why 'Criminal Minds' Final Season Isn't Airing Until the Midseason

It will likely be almost a year between seasons by the time Criminal Minds returns to CBS' schedule for its final episodes — and that wait will feel even longer due to the shocking Season 14 finale cliffhanger.

The fall season is almost here, but the network's schedule doesn't include the procedural drama. While both it and the final season of Madam Secretary are both 10 episodes, the latter isn't a Wednesday night show.

"The plan is to play Criminal Minds on Wednesday night where it has aired, creating a mini season and giving SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. weeks off in the middle of the season to avoid repeats," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl explained to Deadline.

S.W.A.T. is moving nights for its third season, from Thursdays to Wednesdays, taking the time slot that Criminal Minds occupied for Seasons 13 and 14. The series aired at 9/8c prior to that. CBS has not yet announced when it will air its final 10 episodes.

So, for now, we'll just have to wait and see to find out what comes after JJ's (A.J. Cook) confession of love to Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), the UnSub Chameleon still being out there, and everything else planned for the final season.

Criminal Minds, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Coming Soon, CBS